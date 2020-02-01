Entertainment news - Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to dominate box office despite multiple releases

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
On Friday, ‘Tanhaji’ earned 2.77 crore, which is just a little less than what ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ minted and much more than what ‘Street Dancer’ made. The current total of ‘Tanhaji’ is 240.64 crore and it is expected that the weekend collection will be positive too. 

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn’s ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ has simply refused to slowdown at the box office despite three new releases - ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’ and ‘Panga’. On Friday, ‘Tanhaji’ earned 2.77 crore, which is just a little less than what ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ minted and much more than what ‘Street Dancer’ made. The current total of ‘Tanhaji’ is 240.64 crore and it is expected that the weekend collection will be positive too. 

Divulging details about the box office report of ‘Tanhaji’, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “’Tanhaji’ continues its dominance, despite multiple films in the marketplace... Will fly high during the weekend, yet again... Maharashtra is stupendous, contributing a massive chunk to the overall earnings... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr. Total: Rs 240.64 cr.”

Interestingly, both ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ and ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, are Saif Ali Khan’s film. While ‘Tanhaji’ stars him in a negative role, he headlines ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’.

‘Tanhaji’ stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role of Tanhaji Malusare, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's commander. Kajol plays his wife Savitribai Malusare while Saif stars Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

'Tanhaji' is directed by Om Raut. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

