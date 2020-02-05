Entertainment News: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' continues its magic run at Box Office

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' refuses to slow down at the ticket counters. All the other releases like 'Street Dancer 3D', 'Panga' and 'Jawaani Jaaneman' continue to suffer due to Tanhaji's super steady spell at the Box Office. The epic saga by Om Raut has managed to impress the one and sundry.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: #Tanhaji is ahead of *all* new releases [#Hindi]... Will continue to collect in coming week as well... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 255.77 cr. #India biz.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has successfully crossed Rs 255 crore at the Box Office and will continue to rise in the coming days as well. It has become the first Rs 250 crore of 2020 so far.

In the movie, Saif Ali Khan plays Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

Sharad Kelkar is seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2020.