Entertainment news - Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to roar at the box office with Rs 228 crore and counting

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is shattering box office records day by day and is giving tough competition to the new releases like 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Panga'. Already at Rs 228.96 crore, 'Tanhaji' has crossed the lifetime business of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Chennai Express' and trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that the film will cross the earnings of Salman Khan's 'Kick' and Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba'.

In its third weekend, 'Tanhaji' earned close to Rs 21 crore and managed to put up a decent show on Monday too with Rs 4.03 crore.

"'Tanhaji' continues to pose tough competition to new releases... Crosses lifetime business of 'Chennai Express'... Will cross 'Kick' and 'Simmba' (coming days)... (Week 3) Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr. Total: Rs 228.96 cr," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Here's how 'Tanhaji' is performing at the box office.

The film released along with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak', which, despite earning rave reviews, failed to woo the cine-goers.

This Friday, the aforementioned films 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Panga' hit the screens. While Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' has scored Rs 45.88 crore so far, Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' is currently at Rs 16.56 crore.

Directed by Om Raut, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is based on Tanhaji Malusare, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's commander. Ajay stars as Tanhaji Malusare, Kajol plays his wife Savitribai Malusare while Saif plays the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.