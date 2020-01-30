Entertainment news - Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to shatter box office records

New Delhi: Even in Week 3 of its run at the box office, Ajay Devgn's blockbuster film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is shattering records day by day. After crossing the lifetime business of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Chennai Express', 'Tanhaji' is now eyeing on breaking the records set by superhit films 'Simmba' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

As of now, the film is at Rs 235.10 crore, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Wednesday, it earned Rs 2.92 crore.

Taran Adarsh wrote, "'Tanhaji' near the lifetime business of 'Simmba'... Next target: 'Uri'. [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr, Tue 3.22 cr, Wed 2.92 cr. Total: Rs 235. 10 cr."

'Tanhaji' clashed at the box office with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak', which, despite earning rave reviews, failed to impress the audiences.

The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role of Tanhaji Malusare, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's commander. Kajol plays his wife Savitribai Malusare while Saif Ali Khan stars as the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

'Tanhaji' is directed by Om Raut. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

'Tanhaji' was recently declared tax-free in Maharashtra.