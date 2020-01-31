हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
tanhaji: the unsung warrior

Entertainment news - Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has 'phenomenal run' at box office, to enter 250 crore club soon

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has given a tough competition to the new releases - 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Panga'. As of now, Ajay Devgn's film has earned Rs 237.87 crore.

Entertainment news - Ajay Devgn&#039;s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has &#039;phenomenal run&#039; at box office, to enter 250 crore club soon

New Delhi: 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', currently in Week 3, is roaring at the box office and has given a tough competition to the new releases - 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Panga'. As of now, 'Tanhaji', headlined by Ajay Devgn, has earned Rs 237.87 crore and now eyes on Rs 250 crore bounty, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports.

He also added that the film had a 'phenomenal' run at the box office in the third week and said, " 'Tanhaji' eats into the business of 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Panga', both... Should hit Rs 250 cr in Week 4... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr, Tue 3.22 cr, Wed 2.92 cr, Thu 2.77 cr. Total:  237.87 cr."

In Week 1, 'Tanhaji' earned 118.91 crore, in Week 2, it minted Rs 78.54 crore, in Week 3, the collections were recorded at 40.42 crore, which adds to Rs 237.87 crore. 

Here's 'Tanhaji's business at a glance:

'Tanhaji' clashed at the box office with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak', which failed to impress the audiences. 

The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role of Tanhaji Malusare, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's commander. Kajol plays his wife Savitribai Malusare while Saif Ali Khan stars as the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

'Tanhaji' is directed by Om Raut. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Tags:
tanhaji: the unsung warriorajay devgn Tanhaji: The Unsung WarriorTanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office reportTanhaji
Next
Story

Gul Makai movie review: Malala biopic is half-baked fare

Must Watch

PT4M54S

Farrukhabad hostage horror ends, accused killed, 23 kids rescued safely