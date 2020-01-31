Entertainment news - Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has 'phenomenal run' at box office, to enter 250 crore club soon

New Delhi: 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', currently in Week 3, is roaring at the box office and has given a tough competition to the new releases - 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Panga'. As of now, 'Tanhaji', headlined by Ajay Devgn, has earned Rs 237.87 crore and now eyes on Rs 250 crore bounty, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports.

He also added that the film had a 'phenomenal' run at the box office in the third week and said, " 'Tanhaji' eats into the business of 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Panga', both... Should hit Rs 250 cr in Week 4... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr, Tue 3.22 cr, Wed 2.92 cr, Thu 2.77 cr. Total: 237.87 cr."

In Week 1, 'Tanhaji' earned 118.91 crore, in Week 2, it minted Rs 78.54 crore, in Week 3, the collections were recorded at 40.42 crore, which adds to Rs 237.87 crore.

Here's 'Tanhaji's business at a glance:

'Tanhaji' clashed at the box office with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak', which failed to impress the audiences.

The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role of Tanhaji Malusare, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's commander. Kajol plays his wife Savitribai Malusare while Saif Ali Khan stars as the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

'Tanhaji' is directed by Om Raut. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.