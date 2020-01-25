Entertainment news - Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior scores double century at box office, earns Rs 202 crore

New Delhi: Despite two new releases - 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Panga' - on Friday, Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' managed to score at the box office and stormed its way to the 200 crore club. Yes, you read that right. 'Tanhaji' on Friday earned Rs 5.38 crore and at the end of Week 2, the film minted Rs 202.83 crore. (Woah!)

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that 'Tahaji' will emerge and Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film at the end of Saturday. The film maintained a consistent pace at the box office and set a benchmark every second or third day. For example, 'Tanhaji' crossed a milestone on Day 3 of its release by earning Rs 50 crore. On Day 6, it entered the 100 crore club, the tenth day saw 'Tanhaji' at Rs 150 crore and on Day 15, it was at the 200 crore bounty.

Here's how 'Tanhaji' performed at the box office.

#Tanhaji crosses 200 cr, shows no signs of fatigue... Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace... Will emerge #AjayDevgn’s highest grossing film today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr. Total: 202.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 3

100 cr: Day 6

125 cr: Day 8

150 cr: Day 10

175 cr: Day 11

200 cr: Day 15#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

The film released along with Deepika Padukone's highly-celebrated film 'Chhapaak'. However, 'Chhapaak', which impressed the critics, failed to woo the cine-goers.

Directed by Om Raut, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' narrated the heroic saga of Tanhaji Malusare, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's commander. Ajay stars as Tanhaji Malusare. Kajol essays the role of Tanhaji's wife Savitribai Malusare while Saif plays the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

This Friday, Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' and Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' hit the screens.