Entertainment News: Akshay Kumar in YRF's 'Dhoom 4'? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Bollywood's Mr Khiladi aka Akshay Kumar is on a roll! After delivering back-to-back blockbusters last year, the actor is all set to keep the audiences entertained with his movie dose throughout 2020, extending to 2021 as well.

But it is the latest bit of goss about the star which has set social media on fire. A noted movie analyst Atul Mohan tweeted, “A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4. Let's wait for official announcement soon.”

A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4 . Let's wait for official announcement soon. — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) February 3, 2020

Although Yash Raj Films (YRF) has not yet made any announcement regarding the fourth instalment of superhit franchise 'Dhoom', if rumours are anything to go by then Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the lead role in 'Dhoom 4'.

Just the thought of it is making fans trend 'Dhoom 4' on Twitter. Several users expressed their happiness over the news. Earlier, rumours of Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan were also floating around.

But looks like Akki is the lucky guy.

Till the time any formal announcement is made, tell us about the other actors you want to see in 'Dhoom 4'.