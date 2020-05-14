Entertainment news: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' to get an OTT release amid coronavirus pandemic

Mumbai: After much speculation, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday confirmed that their upcoming film 'Gulabo Sitabo' will directly release on an OTT streaming platform instead of the theatres. The much-anticipated film was slated to release earlier this year. However, the coronavirus pandemic led to a complete lockdown of the nation.

'Gulabo Sitabo', directed by Shoojit Sircar', will now release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

While sharing the details about the film's release, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Ek izzatdaar janaab aur uske anokhe kirayedar ki kahaani. 'Gulabo Sitabo' premieres June 12 only on Amazon Prime" and Ayushmann said, "Advance mein aapko book kar rahe hai."

Shoojit Sircar’s quirky dramedy is the tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own.

For both Big B and Ayushmann, 'Gulabo Sitabo' is a special film.

"I was excited about my role since the time Shoojit showed me the character's look. It took me almost three hours each day to get into character with its different look. I had a wonderful time working with my very talented co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. This family entertainer has the power to cut across geographic boundaries and we are pleased to bring 'Gulabo Sitabo' to audiences across the globe," the 77-year-old megastar told news agency IANS.

Ayushmann reunites with his mentor Shoojit Sircar after 2012. Shoojit Sircar had directed him in 'Vicky Donor'.

"Whatever I'm today is because of him and I'm happy that he made me a part of his vision again. 'Gulabo Sitabo' also sees me share screen space with Mr Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and it's a huge moment, it's a dream come true for me," Ayushmann said.

'Gulabo Sitabo' is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

(With IANS inputs)