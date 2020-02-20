Entertainment news: Ananya Panday welcomes Vijay Deverakonda to Bollywood, starts filming Fighter

New Delhi: So, here's something that will make all Vijay Deverakonda fans super excited. The 'Arjun Reddy' star is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh's tentatively-titled film 'Fighter', which stars him opposite Ananya Panday. The pan-India film will be presented under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions banner in Hindi.

Sharing pictures with Vijay, Puri Jagannadh and co-producer Charmme Kaur, Ananya announced her collaboration with the team and wrote, "Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film. ‪Welcoming Mr Deverakonda to Bollywood."

Here's what she posted:

'Fighter' will feature Vijay in an out-and-out action-packed character. The film will be high on action. He will play a character with a stutter. He underwent training in mixed martial arts in Thailand for the project.

'Fighter' also stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan.

A release date for the film hasn't been announced as of yet. Plans are underway to release the film in all southern languages as well.

Puri Jagannadh is known for films such as 'Pokkiri', 'Businessman' and 'Temper'. He also directed the Hindi film 'Bbudadh Hoga Tera Baap' featuring Amitabh Bachchan. His last release was Telugu action-thriller 'ISmart Shankar', which went on to be a box-office hit.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently basking in the success of Telugu film 'World Famous Lover', which released on Valentine's Day. Ananya, on the other hand, is two-films-old in the industry. She has 'Student Of The Year 2' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' to her credits.