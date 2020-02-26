हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Irrfan Khan

Entertainment news: 'Angrezi Medium' is Pankaj Tripathi's 'guru dakshina' to Irrfan Khan

'Angrezi Medium' marks Pankaj Tripathi's first collaboration with Irrfan Khan and he said it was a no-brainer for him to say yes to the film.

Entertainment news: &#039;Angrezi Medium&#039; is Pankaj Tripathi&#039;s &#039;guru dakshina&#039; to Irrfan Khan
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@TripathiiPankaj

Mumbai: Pankaj Tripathi says his cameo appearance in "Angrezi Medium" is a gift to mentor-figure, actor Irrfan Khan, who has been the biggest inspiration in his career.

The film marks Tripathi's first collaboration with Irrfan and he said it was a no-brainer for him to say yes to the movie.

"I have always been inspired by Irrfan's performances as an actor. He has had a huge impact on my life, especially with his performances from 'Haasil', 'Maqbool', 'The Warrior' and 'Paan Singh Tomar'.

"My guru and also my senior from the National School of Drama, I have always wanted to impact audiences the way he does. His contribution has been greatly acknowledged in the Indian cinema and my role in this film is almost like my 'guru dakshina' to him," Tripathi said in a statement.

"Angrezi Medium" explores the father (Irrfan)-daughter (Radhika Madan) relationship and the hardships a father has to face in order to make his daughter's dreams of studying in a foreign university come true.

Jio Studios and Prem Vijan present Dinesh Vijan's "Angrezi Medium", a Maddock Films production, directed by Homi Adajania,

The films is scheduled to be released on March 13.

Tags:
Irrfan KhanAngrezi MediumPankaj Tripathiirrfan khan angrezi medium
Next
Story

'Jurassic World 3' director announces new title

Must Watch

PT8M10S

Top 50 News of the Day