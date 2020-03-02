हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Entertainment News: Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan Box Office update

The comedy-drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles with veteran actors like Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao in pivotal parts. 

Entertainment News: Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan Box Office update
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' has finally managed to pull a decent crowd to theatres. The film is based on the topic of homophobia and how our society reacts to a young couple coming out in the open about their sexual preferences. 

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures online. He wrote:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners respectively. The comedy-drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles with veteran actors like Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao in pivotal parts. 

After starring in movies like 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Dream Girl', Ayushmann continues his Midas touch in a powerful and bold concept-based entertainer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

 

Tags:
Shubh Mangal Zyada SaavdhanShubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan collectionsShubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office collectionsAyushmann KhurranaHomosexualityJitendra KumarHomophobia
Next
Story

Viral pics: Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda shoot for his Bollywood debut on the streets of Mumbai

Must Watch

PT3M59S

36 Hours of Violence and Fear in Mustafabad in Delhi