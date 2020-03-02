Entertainment News: Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan Box Office update

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' has finally managed to pull a decent crowd to theatres. The film is based on the topic of homophobia and how our society reacts to a young couple coming out in the open about their sexual preferences.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures online. He wrote:

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan posts healthy numbers on [second] Sat and Sun... #Delhi, #NCR continue to contribute... Lack of major opposition [new release] helped, to an extent... [Week 2] Fri 2.08 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.06 cr. Total: ₹ 54.23 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2020

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners respectively. The comedy-drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles with veteran actors like Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao in pivotal parts.

After starring in movies like 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Dream Girl', Ayushmann continues his Midas touch in a powerful and bold concept-based entertainer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.