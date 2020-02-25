Entertainment News: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Day 4 collections witness a major dip at Box Office

New Delhi: Versatile star Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', a film by Hitesh Kewalya witnessed a major dip at the Box Office collections on Day 4. The film received a warm response from the critics as well as the masses upon its release.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures online. He wrote: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan declines on Day 4... Substantial drop beyond metros... Needs to maintain on remaining weekdays to stay afloat... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 36.53 cr. #India biz. #SMZS

The coming days will be crucial for the film to maintain a solid pack at the ticket counters.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners respectively. The comedy-drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles with veteran actors like Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao in pivotal parts.

After starring in movies like 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Dream Girl', Ayushmann continues his Midas touch in a powerful and bold concept-based entertainer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

It talks about homophobia and how society reacts to same-sex relationships in general.