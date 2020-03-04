हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Entertainment News: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' latest Box Office report

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners respectively.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Hitesh Kewalya's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' has managed to do average business at the Box Office so far. The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and debutant actor Jitendra Kumar touches upon the subject of homophobia and how the society reacts to it. 

It shows what happens when a young couple come out in the open about their sexual preferences. Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures online. He wrote: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan [Week 2] Fri 2.08 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.06 cr, Mon 1.40 cr, Tue 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 56.98 cr. #India biz. #SMZS

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners respectively. The comedy-drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles with veteran actors like Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao in pivotal parts. 

After starring in movies like 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Dream Girl', Ayushmann continues his Midas touch in a powerful and bold concept-based entertainer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

 

