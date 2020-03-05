हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Entertainment News: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' struggles to maintain pace at Box Office

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' touches upon the subject of homophobia and how the society reacts to it. 

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' despite earning rave reviews has not been able to be rake in a huge moolah at the Box Office. The movie is yet to cross Rs 60 crore at the domestic market. 

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' touches upon the subject of homophobia and how the society reacts to it. It shows what happens when a young couple come out in the open about their sexual preferences. 

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures online. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan [Week 2] Fri 2.08 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.06 cr, Mon 1.40 cr, Tue 1.35 cr, Wed 1.01 cr. Total: ₹ 57.99 cr. #India biz. #SMZS

After starring in movies like 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Dream Girl', Ayushmann continues his Midas touch in a powerful and bold concept-based entertainer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners respectively. The comedy-drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles with veteran actors like Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao in pivotal parts. 

 

