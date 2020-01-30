Entertainment news - Box office report: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D crosses 50 crore-mark

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' has scored half-century in less than a week of its run at the box office. On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 3.58 crore and now, the overall score of 'Street Dancer 3D' is 53.34 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. He also added that 'Street Dancer 3D' is now sliding downwards.

On the opening day, 'Street Dancer 3D' earned Rs 10.26 crore, over the weekend, it made Rs 31 crore and Monday and Tuesday's collections were recorded at Rs 3.88 crore and 3.58 crore, respectively.

"'Street Dancer 3D' continues to slide downwards... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr. Total: Rs 53.34 cr," he tweeted.

#StreetDancer3D continues to slide downwards... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr. Total: 53.34 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2020

'Street Dancer 3D' explores a dance competition between Indian and Pakistani dancers. Varun plays an Indian while Shraddha hails from Pakistan in the film.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, 'Street Dancer 3D' also features Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal form the ensemble cast.

'Street Dancer 3D' clashed at the box office with Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga'.