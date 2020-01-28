Entertainment news - Box office report: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D is almost at 50 crore

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' is on its way to score half-century at the box office. The film opened to positive reviews on Friday and also managed to score Rs 10 crore on Day 1. The weekend collections went up to Rs 30 crore and on Monday, it slipped to Rs 4.54 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports.

Overall, in four days, 'Street Dancer 3D' has minted Rs 45.88 crore. However, the collections till now are less than that of 'ABCD 2', which also starred Shraddha and Varun in lead roles. 'Street Dancer 3D' is a spin-off of 'ABCD 2'.

"'Street Dancer 3D slips on Day 4... Decent hold in mass belt/single screens... Metros/multiplexes go downhill... Trending much lower than 'ABCD 2' ... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr. Total: ₹ 45.88 cr," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

'Street Dancer 3D' explores a dance competition between Indian and Pakistani dancers. Varun plays an Indian while Shraddha hails from Pakistan in the film. Apart from the main angle - dance face-offs - 'Street Dancer 3D' has some action sequence and rides high on emotions.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, 'Street Dancer 3D' also features Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. 'Dance India Dance' former contestants like Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal form the ensemble cast.

'Street Dancer 3D' clashed at the box office with Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga', which has so far earned Rs 16.56 crore.