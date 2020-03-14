Entertainment News: Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' Day 1 collections hit by Coronavirus

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's latest release 'Angrezi Medium' opened in theatres on March 13, 2020. The movie was high on the buzz word yet it suffered a major blow at the Box Office due to the novel Coronavirus.

Several movies have been rescheduled due to the deadly COVID-19 which has become a pandemic, as per WHO declaration.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the Day 1 collection of 'Angrezi Medium' which got massively affected due to the Coronavirus outbreak. He wrote: #AngreziMedium Fri ₹ 4.03 cr. #India biz. Note: Biz has been severely affected due to closure of cinema halls in several states. #CoronaVirus #COVID19

Note: Biz has been severely affected due to closure of cinema halls in several states. #CoronaVirus #COVID19 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2020

Many states in the country have announced the closure of cinema halls and this is severely impacted the Box Office numbers of the movie which otherwise could have done much better.

In 'Angrezi Medium', Irrfan Khan plays a character named Champak, a loving father, who can go to any heights to fulfil the dreams of his academically bright daughter Radhika Madan aka Tarika.

Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi Kiku Sharda and several other known faces form a solid supporting cast. Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has produced it. It is the sequel to 2017 superhit 'Hindi Medium'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a cop in this entertainer.

Irrfan Khan is currently undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine Tumour in London.