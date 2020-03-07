हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
lal singh chaddha

Entertainment news: It's a wrap for Chandigarh schedule of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is produced by Aamir Khan and directed by 'Secret Superstar' maker Advait Chandan.

Entertainment news: It&#039;s a wrap for Chandigarh schedule of Aamir Khan&#039;s &#039;Laal Singh Chaddha&#039;
Pic source: Twitter

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh schedule for the Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha" has concluded.

Actress Mona Singh, who plays a pivotal role in the film, took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of the wrap-up party.

In the images, Mona and Aamir are seen sharing smiles.

"Worked hard and partied harder, Chandigarh schedule wrap and now off to Amritsar. #laalsinghchaddha #bestteam #happiness #partymode #workmode #punjab," Mona wrote.

"Laal Singh Chaddha" is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by "Secret Superstar" maker Advait Chandan. The film, also featuring Kareena Kapoor, is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks.

The film will release on Christmas this year.

lal singh chaddhaAamir khanaamir khan lal singh Chaddha
