हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Panga

Entertainment news: Kangana Ranaut's Panga underperforms at box office, 'miraculous growth essential'

'Panga' earned Rs 1.53 crore on Thursday and the current total of the film now stands at Rs 21.36 crore.

Entertainment news: Kangana Ranaut&#039;s Panga underperforms at box office, &#039;miraculous growth essential&#039;
Image Courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's new film 'Panga' has underperformed at the box office in Week 1 and for an average earning, it needs 'miraculous growth' over the weekend, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said. 'Panga' earned Rs 1.53 crore on Thursday and the current total of the film now stands at Rs 21.36 crore. 

"'Panga' is underwhelming in Week 1... Unable to score beyond metros, despite family-friendly theme... Miraculous growth in Weekend 2 essential... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr, Thu 1.53 cr. Total: Rs 21.36 cr. #India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

'Panga' opened to positive reviews from the critics last Friday. It clashed at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D', which has earned 56 crore in a week. However, 'Panga' failed to encash at the box office despite the star power of Kangana Ranaut.

The business of 'Panga', as well as 'Street Dancer 3D', has been affected by Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which is at 237 crore now, in three weeks. 

'Panga', directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, also features Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. The film narrates the life of a forgotten kabaddi champion, played by Kangana, who returns to pursue her dreams despite running a family.  

Tags:
Pangapanga box office collectionKangana Ranaut Panga
Next
Story

Entertainment News: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' slips at Box Office

Must Watch

PT3M26S

Uttar Pradesh: Subhash's wife also helped him take the children hostage