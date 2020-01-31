Entertainment news: Kangana Ranaut's Panga underperforms at box office, 'miraculous growth essential'

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's new film 'Panga' has underperformed at the box office in Week 1 and for an average earning, it needs 'miraculous growth' over the weekend, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said. 'Panga' earned Rs 1.53 crore on Thursday and the current total of the film now stands at Rs 21.36 crore.

"'Panga' is underwhelming in Week 1... Unable to score beyond metros, despite family-friendly theme... Miraculous growth in Weekend 2 essential... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr, Thu 1.53 cr. Total: Rs 21.36 cr. #India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#Panga is underwhelming in Week 1... Unable to score beyond metros, despite family-friendly theme... Miraculous growth in Weekend 2 essential... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr, Thu 1.53 cr. Total: 21.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2020

'Panga' opened to positive reviews from the critics last Friday. It clashed at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D', which has earned 56 crore in a week. However, 'Panga' failed to encash at the box office despite the star power of Kangana Ranaut.

The business of 'Panga', as well as 'Street Dancer 3D', has been affected by Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which is at 237 crore now, in three weeks.

'Panga', directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, also features Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. The film narrates the life of a forgotten kabaddi champion, played by Kangana, who returns to pursue her dreams despite running a family.