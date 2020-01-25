Entertainment news - Panga box office collection: Poor show by Kangana Ranaut's film on Day 1, collects over Rs 2 crore

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga', which opened to positive reviews on Friday, failed to attract the audience in theatres. On Day 1, when Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' earned Rs 10 crore, 'Panga' scored Rs 2.70 crore, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He mentioned that 'Panga' gathered pace towards the evening but mostly, the film put up a "dull" show.

Adarsh tweeted, "'Panga' records a low total on Day 1... Gathered momentum towards evening shows at select multiplexes, but occupancy at multiplexes of Tier-2 and 3 cities remained dull... Strong word of mouth should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri 2.70 crore."

Take a look at 'Panga' box office report:

'Panga', directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, narrates the life of a forgotten kabaddi champion, played by Kangana, who returns to pursue her dreams. The film is supported by actors like Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chaddha and child actor Yagna Bhasin.

Kangana features as Jaya, who is a working mother and once a brilliant Kabaddi player. She returns to the ground several years later with her husband's (Jassie) support. She initially juggles between her work and personal lives but her hardwork pays off.

'Panga' is produced by Fox Star Studios.