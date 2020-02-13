हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhalaang

Entertainment News: Rajkummar Rao's 'Chhalaang' to now release on June 12

The project is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Entertainment News: Rajkummar Rao&#039;s &#039;Chhalaang&#039; to now release on June 12

Mumbai: The release of Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha starrer "Chhalaang" has been pushed to June 12, the makers announced on Thursday.

Originally titled "Turram Khan", the film was earlier scheduled to be released on March 13.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a social comedy based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh and also features Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Saurabh Shukla.

The project is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

"Chhalaang" marks the fifth collaboration between Mehta and Rao after critically acclaimed films such as "Shahid", "Citylights", "Aligarh" and "Omerta".

Rao and Bharucha previously starred together in 2010 anthology drama "Love Sex Aur Dhokha".

 

Tags:
ChhalaangRajkummar RaoNushrat Bharucha
Next
Story

Entertainment News: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' set to cross Rs 270 cr at Box Office

Must Watch

PT7M39S

DNA: 'Reverse Polarisation'' factor worked in Delhi election?