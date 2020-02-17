हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jawaani Jaaneman

Entertainment News: Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' crawls at Box Office

On February 13, 2020, the film is opened in Saudi Arabia as well.

Entertainment News: Saif Ali Khan&#039;s &#039;Jawaani Jaaneman&#039; crawls at Box Office

New Delhi: Talented and dashing actor, Saif Ali Khan's recent outing 'Jawaani Jaaneman'has witnessed a slow growth in terms of numbers at the Box Office. The movie by Nitin Kakkar has not been able to earn a decent figure as it faced head-on competition from many big releases.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections with fans. He wrote: #JawaaniJaaneman slows down in Weekend 3... Likely to fold up at ₹ 30 cr [+/-], despite appreciation by target audience... [Week 3] Fri 28 lakhs, Sat 33 lakhs, Sun 43 lakhs. Total: ₹ 27.91 cr. #India biz.

It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, Jay Shewakramani respectively. Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal have penned the dialogues while Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the DoP.

Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, made her debut in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' and received a positive response for her maiden act.

This coming-of-age entertainer shows Saif as a middle-aged casanova who by chance meets his daughter and it is their journey which keeps the audience hooked.

Tags:
Jawaani JaanemanJawaani Jaaneman Box Office collectionsJawaani Jaaneman collectionsSaif Ali KhanTabuAlaya F
