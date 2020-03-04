Entertainment News: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer review- Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's intense drama looks promising – Watch

Movie: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Director: Dibakar Banerjee

Release Date: March 20, 2020

Trailer Rating: 3/5

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee's much-awaited thriller drama 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' featuring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra has finally locked its release date. The makers have unveiled the trailer which looks promising and gives a sneak-peek into the world of the lead characters.

The 2 minutes 27 seconds long trailer shows Parineeti aka Sandeep who in her quest to run away from the capital finds Arjun who plays Pinky Dahiya, a cop. They both run away in latter's car and it is from there, the chase begins.

Watch the trailer of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar':

Veteran actors like Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta add an old-world charm as supporting actors in pivotal parts. The story of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' has been written by Dibakar and Varun Grover.

The background score too is by Dibakar which builds up the intrigue around the plot.

Parineeti and Arjun's on-screen chemistry looks palpable and the trailer surely ups the curiosity to solve the jigsaw puzzle around the journey of these two.