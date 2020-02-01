Entertainment news: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D slows down at box office

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s ‘Street Dancer 3D’ ‘ran out of steam’ at the beginning of Week 2 of its run at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. On Friday, the film minted Rs 2.01 crore, thus making the overall collection to Rs 58.78 crore. ‘Street Dancer 3D’ opened to positive reviews but it seems that the star power could not encash on the box office.

'Street Dancer 3D' has scored a half-century at the box office in less than a week.

Taran Adarsh said, “’Street Dancer 3D’ runs out of steam on Day 8... [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr. Total: Rs 58.78 cr.”

'Street Dancer 3D' explores a dance competition between Indian and Pakistani dancers. Varun plays an Indian while Shraddha hails from Pakistan in the film.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, 'Street Dancer 3D' also features Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal form the ensemble cast.

'Street Dancer 3D' clashed at the box office with Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga'.