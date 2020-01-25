हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Street Dancer 3D

Entertainment news - Street Dancer 3D box office collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's film affected in Mumbai due to Tanhaji wave, earns Rs 10 crore

 'Street Dancer 3D' earned Rs 10.26 crore on Friday. Its business was affected in Mumbai due to Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which is roaring at the box office at Rs 200 crore. 

Entertainment news - Street Dancer 3D box office collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan&#039;s film affected in Mumbai due to Tanhaji wave, earns Rs 10 crore

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' opened in double digits on Day 1 and performed better than its rival 'Panga', which is headlined by Kangana Ranaut. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, reports that 'Street Dancer 3D' earned Rs 10.26 crore but its business was affected in Mumbai due to Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which is roaring at the box office at Rs 200 crore. 

Adarsh also said that expectations were more from 'Street Dancer 3D' as its youth-centric and a big growth over the weekend is required for a good total. 

"'Street Dancer3D' opens in double digits on Day 1... Should’ve collected higher, since youth-centric films, generally, open big... Biz affected in Mumbai circuit due to 'Tanhaji' wave... Big growth on Day 2 and 3 essential for a strong total... Fri Rs 10.26 cr," he wrote.

'Street Dancer 3D' opened to mixed reviews from the critics. The film explores a dance competition between Indian and Pakistani dancers. Varun plays an Indian while Shraddha hails from Pakistan in the film. Apart from the main angle - dance face-offs - 'Street Dancer 3D' has some action sequence and rides high on emotions. 

Directed by Remo D'Souza, 'Street Dancer 3D' also features Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. 'Dance India Dance' former contestants like Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal form the ensemble cast.

'Street Dancer 3D' is a spin-off of sorts of previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'. 

