Entertainment News: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Baaghi 3' continues to score well at Box Office

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff has once again proved his might at the Box Office. The audiences love to see the muscle-man kick some solid butt on-screen and flaunt those washboard six-pack abs. Despite the dry-spell at ticket counters due to Coronavirus outbreak, Tiger's masala potboiler entertainer 'Baaghi 3' has shown great results.

'Baaghi 3' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Studios.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #Baaghi3 is rock-steady on Day 6... Continues to score at mass sectors and multiplexes beyond metros, after #Holi holiday [Day 5]... Eyes ₹ 92 cr [+/-] *Week 1*... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr, Wed 8.03 cr. Total: ₹ 84.97 cr. #India biz.

The film brings Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor back together after the'2016 original 'Baaghi.

The first part of the hit 'Baaghi' franchise released back in 2016 and was helmed by Sabir Khan. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor previously starred in the original. The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal parts.