Entertainment News: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' Box Office report

New Delhi: Expectations were sky high from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer 3D'. Despite opening well at the ticket counters, the film has not witnessed a huge rise in numbers. Mammoth collection of Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has surely affected the business of this dance drama at the Box Office.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: #StreetDancer3D remains low-key in Weekend 2... Saw reasonable growth on [second] Sat and Sun, but the trend is weak... The theatrical biz is below expectations... [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.91 cr. Total: ₹ 66.09 cr. #India biz.

The film features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal parts. Several prominent dancers, who first were seen in ÁBCD and ABCD 2 are also a part of 'Street Dancer 3D'.

The music of this movie has become chartbuster already with songs like 'Garmi', 'Illegal Weapon 2.0, 'Muqabla' riding high on several hit lists. The movie has been hailed as the first 3D dance film ever made in the country.



