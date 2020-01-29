Entertainment News: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' set to hit half-century at Box Office

New Delhi: B-Town actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's latest release 'Street Dancer 3D' is inching closer to hit Rs 50 crore mark at the Box Office. The biggest ever 3D dance film made in the country is helmed by ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. #StreetDancer3D will cross ₹ 50 cr today [Day 6]... Should’ve hit half-century over the weekend... Needs to improve its performance in Weekend 2 to stay afloat... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr. Total: ₹ 49.76 cr. #India biz.

The film features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal parts. Several prominent dancers, who first were seen in ÁBCD and ABCD 2 are also a part of 'Street Dancer 3D'.

The music of this movie has become chartbuster already with songs like 'Garmi', 'Illegal Weapon 2.0, 'Muqabla' riding high on several hit lists.