Entertainment News: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' slips at Box Office

'Street Dancer 3D' features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal parts. 

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' has witnessed a slip at the Box Office. The popular actors starred in a film by Remo D'Souza which got a good opening but dipped in week one.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. #StreetDancer3D lacks the spark in Week 1... Non-happening at multiplexes... Healthy in single screens... Lower than #ABCD2 in Week 1 [₹ 71.78 cr]... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr, Thu 3.43 cr. Total: ₹ 56.77 cr. #India biz.

Week two collections would be crucial for the movie to fetch good numbers at the ticket counters.

The film features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal parts. Several prominent dancers, who first were seen in ÁBCD and ABCD 2 are also a part of 'Street Dancer 3D'.

The music of this movie has become chartbuster already with songs like 'Garmi', 'Illegal Weapon 2.0, 'Muqabla' riding high on several hit lists. The movie was hailed as the first 3D dance film ever made in the country.

 

