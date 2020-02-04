Entertainment News: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' witnesses a dip at Box Office

New Delhi: The generation next stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's much-hyped 'Street Dancer 3D' witnessed a dip at the Box Office in second week. Directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza, the movie was touted as the first ever 3D dance film made in the country.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures with fans. He wrote: #StreetDancer3D [Week 2] Fri 2.01 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.91 cr, Mon 1.52 cr. Total: ₹ 67.61 cr. #India biz.

The film features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal parts. Several prominent dancers, who first were seen in ÁBCD and ABCD 2 are also a part of 'Street Dancer 3D'.

The music of this movie has become chartbuster already with songs like 'Garmi', 'Illegal Weapon 2.0, 'Muqabla' riding high on several hit lists. The movie has been hailed as the first 3D dance film ever made in the country.