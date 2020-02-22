Entertainment News: Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' box office report

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' opened on an average note at the box office on Friday. The film earned Rs 5.10 crore on Day 1, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported and said that it gained a bit due to the Maha Shivratri holiday. 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' needs to gain over the weekend for a good total.

"'Bhoot' opens on expected lines... The genre has its loyal audience in mass pockets + with strong title-value, should've opened to higher numbers... Maha Shivratri partial holiday also contributed to its total... Needs to increase speed on Day 2 and 3... Friday Rs 5.10 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#Bhoot opens on expected lines... The genre has its loyal audience in mass pockets + with strong title-value, should’ve opened to higher numbers... #MahaShivratri partial holiday also contribute to its total... Needs to increase speed on Day 2 and 3... Fri 5.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2020

'Bhoot' stands at #3 in terms of the amount earned on Day 1 in comparison to his films such as 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Raazi', 'Manmarziyaan' and 'Raman Raghav 2.0'.

Vicky Kaushal versus Vicky Kaushal... Day 1 business:

2019: 'Uri' - Rs 8.20 cr

2018: 'Raazi' - Rs 7.53 cr

2020: 'Bhoot' - Rs 5.10 cr

2018: 'Manmarziyaan' - Rs 3.52 cr

2016: 'Raman Raghav 2.0' - Rs 1.10 cr

'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' follows a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. It is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana star in pivotal roles in the film.

The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and it is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar.