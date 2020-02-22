हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Entertainment News: Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' box office report

Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' earned Rs 5.10 crore on Day 1.

Entertainment News: Vicky Kaushal&#039;s &#039;Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship&#039; box office report
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@taranadarsh

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' opened on an average note at the box office on Friday. The film earned Rs 5.10 crore on Day 1, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported and said that it gained a bit due to the Maha Shivratri holiday. 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' needs to gain over the weekend for a good total.

"'Bhoot' opens on expected lines... The genre has its loyal audience in mass pockets + with strong title-value, should've opened to higher numbers... Maha Shivratri partial holiday also contributed to its total... Needs to increase speed on Day 2 and 3... Friday Rs 5.10 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

'Bhoot' stands at #3 in terms of the amount earned on Day 1 in comparison to his films such as 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Raazi', 'Manmarziyaan' and 'Raman Raghav 2.0'. 

Vicky Kaushal versus Vicky Kaushal... Day 1 business:
2019: 'Uri' - Rs 8.20 cr
2018: 'Raazi' - Rs 7.53 cr
2020: 'Bhoot' - Rs 5.10 cr
2018: 'Manmarziyaan' - Rs 3.52 cr
2016: 'Raman Raghav 2.0' - Rs 1.10 cr

'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' follows a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. It is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana star in pivotal roles in the film. 

The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and it is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar. 

Tags:
Vicky KaushalBhoot: Part One - The Haunted ShipBhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship box office report
Next
Story

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office report: Ayushmann Khurrana's film fares well on Day 1

Must Watch

PT7M44S

Mediator Sadhana to Shaheen Bagh Protesters: We won't be able to help even you will keep the road closed