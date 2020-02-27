हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vicky Kaushal

Entertainment news: Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship crawls at the box office - Check collections

As of now, 'Bhoot' has earned Rs 22.63 crore. The opening day collections of the film were at Rs 5.10 crore, the weekend earnings were up to Rs 11 crore and this week, it minted over Rs 6 crore. 

Entertainment news: Vicky Kaushal&#039;s Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship crawls at the box office - Check collections

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal's new film 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' has failed to impress the audience and is crawling at the box office with collections just Rs 22 crore. Expectations were high from 'Bhoot' as it's a Dharma Productions film and also Vicky's first project after the blockbuster 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which won several accolades for the team and National Film Awards for the actor and director Aditya Dhar. 

As of now, 'Bhoot' has earned Rs 22.63 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. The opening day collections of the film were at Rs 5.10 crore, the weekend earnings were up to Rs 11 crore and this week, it minted over Rs 6 crore. 

Take a look at the box office report of 'Bhoot' here:

'Bhoot' clashed at the box office with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', which has so far earned close to Rs 41 crore. 

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana play pivotal roles in 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship', which narrates the story of a couple on an abandoned ship. It is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai. 'Bhoot' has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.

