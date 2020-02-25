हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Entertainment News: Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' dips at the box office

n the opening day, 'Bhoot' minted Rs 5.10 crore, over the weekend, it earned close to Rs 11 crore and Monday's collections went down to Rs 2.32 crore.

Entertainment News: Vicky Kaushal&#039;s &#039;Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship&#039; dips at the box office
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@vickykaushal09

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' has failed to impress the cine-goers, as a result of which, the earnings have been low. In four days of its run at the box office, the film has earned Rs 18.68 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On the opening day, 'Bhoot' minted Rs 5.10 crore, over the weekend, it earned close to Rs 11 crore and Monday's collections went down to Rs 2.32 crore. 

"'Bhoot' dips on Day 4... Trending wasn't strong enough over the weekend and the drop on Day 4 indicates rough journey on remaining weekdays, unless metros stabilise/stay steady... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr. Total: Rs 18.68 cr," Taran Adarsh said.

See how 'Bhoot' has fared at the box office:

'Bhoot' opened to mixed reviews by the critics. Expectations were high from Vicky Kaushal, whose last film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' impressed one and all and also fetched him a National Award. 

'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' follows a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. It is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana star in pivotal roles in the film. It has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and co-produced by Karan Johar.

Vicky Kaushal's film clashed at the box office with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. 

Tags:
Vicky KaushalBhoot: Part One - The Haunted Shipbhoot box office report
Next
Story

Devi trailer review: Kajol and 8 other fierce women present a unique tale of sisterhood

Must Watch

PT4M6S

India's PM Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will welcome Trump along with President