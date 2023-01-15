topStoriesenglish
Esha Deol drops pics from 'Main' film sets, co-starring Amit Sadh

Starring Esha Deol and Amit Sadh, 'Main' is produced by Pradeep Rangwani via his UV Films banner. 

Last Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 07:18 PM IST|Source: PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Esha Deol is set to return to the big screens with feature film 'Main', also starring Amit Sadh. The movie, written and directed by Sachin Saraf, will feature Sadh in the role of an encounter specialist. Deol, who made her OTT debut last year with Ajay Devgn-led series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', shared the details of her upcoming movie on Instagram.

In a statement issued to the media, the actor said her character depicts the journey a woman goes through to discover herself and excel in life. "My role in the film caters to the growth of women in life. It conveys a strong yet simple message that a woman can achieve the unimaginable. My character wonderfully depicts how a woman discovers herself and excels in life," Deol said.

The film is produced by Pradeep Rangwani via his UV Films banner. Deol will also be seen alongside Suniel Shetty in noir action thriller series 'Invisible Woman'.

