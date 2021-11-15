EXCLUSIVE: ‘I want to play Amrita Pritam’, says Meenakshi Sundareshwar star Sanya Malhotra

New Delhi: Dangal star Sanya Malhotra’s latest release Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a romantic comedy film starring Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani. Directed by Vivek Soni, the family entertainer has been garnering huge appreciation from critics and moviegoers alike.

The film was released digitally on 5 November 2021 on Netflix.

While talking exclusively to Zee News Digital, the cast of Meenakshi Sundareshwar spilled the beans on various aspects which makes the film unique.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

What made you choose the name Meenakshi Sundareshwar?

VS: The name of the film has been derived from the place from where our story has started and I have particularly chosen this place because off late the majority of movies that came to light were quite north-centric and so we wanted to break this clutter and wanted to get something new and fresh for the audience. So, that’s how Madurai came into the picture and there, we also have a famous Meenakshi Temple so that’s one of the reasons why we have kept this name. And for the other reasons, you need to watch the film and you’ll get the reason why we have particularly chosen this name.

How did you guys prepped up for your parts? Was there language barrier?

AD: The script was very beautifully scripted and so it became very easy for us to prep up for the role. The vision was so intrigued and detailed that it helped us in every possible way. And with Vivek sir, we had multiple readings and so it became easy for us to understand the character in a nicer way. Fortunately, our film got delayed for 6 months due to a pandemic and that gave us more time to prepare for our characters. We have watched quite south movies to learn the mannerism and infact Sundar’s character for example was based on Amol Palekar sir’s character in Chhoti Si Baat.

SM: I agree with the fact that the written material was quite strong and so it really helped in getting closer to the character. Apart from that, I feel Vivek’s way of direction is quite different from other directors, as he used to get us art, painting, and other stuff related to the film which helped me in knowing Meenakshi in a much better manner. He has inspired me a lot with his art form which is quite unique about him.

What made you choose them for the role of Meenakshi and Sundareshwar?

VS: They really picked up art. They both are great actors. And when I wrote the characters, I could match their traits with them and could feel that they will do justice to the roles.

In the film, Sanya is a huge fan of Rajinikanth and so in reality who are your all-time favourites?

SM: Rajinikanth is for sure and that’s for all of us. Apart from him, I really like Tabu, I don’t miss out on any of her movies. Maqbool is my favorite film.

VS: Anything and everything which can connect with me or move me is amazing for me and so there is nothing specific to it and Abhimanyu agreed to his saying.

Now biopics are quite in, whom do you want to portray on the silver screen?

AD: I really want to portray the character of an athlete. For me, any athlete will do as I have utmost respect for all of them. As I feel they are the most dedicated and disciplined people which is nice to see. And they everything with so much of passion and so I really look upto them and so it would be my salute to them if I can give them a respectable performance.

SM: I want to portray the character of Indian novelist, essayist, and poet Amrita Pritam on the silver screen.

VS: I’m yet to decide on whom he wants to make a biopic. Although, he would definitely try it sometime in the future, with this the team signs off.