Exclusive: Prabhas-Starrer Kalki 2898 AD Will Fail To Beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Blockbusters Pathaan, Jawan At Box Office, Predicts Trade Expert

Mumbai: Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan has been hailed as a masterpiece helmed by Nag Ashwin. Kalki is making history each day at the box office and even on its 11th day of its release, it is doing phenomenal at the box office. The film has collected Rs 900 crore at the box office worldwide so far. But will it manage to beat the biggest blockbusters of the era and that is Jawan and Pathaan starring King Khan Shah Rukh Khan? The answer is no.

Zee News exclusively spoke to trade expert Rohit Jaiswal when we questioned him if Kalki has the potential to beat Shah Rukh Khan's blockbusters, to which he said," Kalki is a masterpiece, and the film is being largely appreciated by the audience. It has even made more than its budget that was Rs 650 crore. The original figures that I have about Kalki making at the box office on its 11th day are around Rs 700 to 750 cr and the producers run in the buffer of an additional Rs 100 to Rs 150 crore. So going by this figure it won't beat Jawan and Pathaan. Everyone knows the story of Kalki, and the film even made good numbers across except Telangana side. So Jawan and Pathaan will continue to be the highest grossers at the box office so far.

Shah Rukh Khan the ultimate box office king

SRK made his smashing comeback with Pathaan after his sabbatical and proved he is the OG box office king followed by the massive success of Jawan. Shah Rukh was declared as the natural resource by the business tycoon Anand Mahindra and the world agreed.