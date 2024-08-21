Mumbai: Sobhita Dhulipalais is the most talked about actress on the OTT platform right now for her power-packed performances, especially in the Made In Heaven series. Tara will always be the most loved character who has all the flaws but never gives up. And now Zee News has learnt that Sobhita is planning to extend her association with Excel Entertainment after Made In Heaven. Sobhita has been approached to do a special item number in Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

An insider close to us reveals, "Sobhita who has left the audience impressed with her versatility is now planning to do something that she has not done before and it looks like Don 3 is the answer for her. Going by her oomph and persona she will play the perfect attraction in the film. We have learnt Farhan Akhtar has approached Sobhita to do an item song in the film as he is very much convinced she will ace it like no other actress."

The source further reveals, "The talks are on and we haven't learnt about the conclusion, but Sobhita has had a few meetings with Farhan and the team."

Sobhita gained fame with her OTT debut along with Made In Heaven in Bollywood, she had done phenomenal work down south. Currently, her personal life too has been making headlines as lately she got engaged to Naga Chaitanya.

Talking about Don 3, Farhan Akhtar is extremely confident about Ranveer Singh creating new records. All eyes are on Don 3.