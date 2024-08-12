Mumbai: Stree 2 is one of the most awaited films right now. The first installment of the film Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao was a smashing hit and the excitement for the second installment is at its peak. The film will be released on Independence day that is August 15, 2022, Zee News exclusively spoke to trade expert Rohit Jaiswal who revealed that the film will have an opening collection of around Rs 40 crore. He insisted, "Stree 2 will have the collection of around 6-7 crore by the paid reviews and on the release day it will earn around 33 to 35 crore, so in total that will make a 40 crore opening".

Rohit further claimed, "The film is releasing on August 15 and it will have a holiday weekend then till 19 its Raksha Bandhan and amid these four days it will definitely make around Rs 120- Rs 150 crore".

Rohit predicts that the film will have a total collection of Rs 300 crore, "Even if Stree 2 is an average film it will make 300 crore as there is no other films coming, The entire September is almost empty and there are no big releases. If the film will be average, toh chal jaayega, bus bakwaas nahi honi chahie".

Talking about the trailer and songs around Stree 2, it has created quite a stir and the excitement is definitely at its peak and how.