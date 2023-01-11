New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas starrer ‘Chhatriwali’ is creating a lot of buzz among the fans for portraying the taboos associated with the use of condoms in India. From the trailer, it seems evident that the film is about the importance of safe sex and the benefits of using protection.

We had an exclusive chat with actor Sumeet Vyas who essays the role of Rishi Kalra in the film. Sumeet got candid about the doubts he had while playing the role in a women-centric film and the added responsibility of educating the youth about safe sex through this film.

When asked if he had any inhibitions about the film when the role was offered to him, he said, “I wanted to make sure that the guy had enough screen space in the story, I didn’t want the character that I was playing to just be a supporting actor. Even if there was a minimal screen-space, I wanted to portray something which leaves a mark in people’s mind. When I met Tejas, I understood that the character has a lot to do in the film. In fact, he was the catalyst of the story and completes and full arc.”

Sumeet also opened up on how his intention is not to educate everyone but tell a good and interesting story. “I don't think the intention is to go out and educate everyone. The intention of this film is specially to tell a story and to make an entertaining film. The message is to educate people about safe sex through a movie instead of plastering it on their faces. Our motto was not to make it preachy and tell the people on what to do and what not to do but just inform them about what’s right.”

‘Chhatrawali’ stars Raku Preet Singh in the lead role of a chemistry genius who plays the quality control head in a condom factory. Initially hesitant about the issue, she later takes it upon herself to promote safe sex among the masses. It also stars Sumeet Vyas as Rishi Kalra, alongside Satish Kaushik, Dolly Ahluwalia and Rajesh Tailang and will release on January 20, 2023.