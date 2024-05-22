Tujhe Jitni Dafa Dekhoon Song: Romantic Rendition From Hamare Baarah Is Out!

New Delhi: The hard-hitting teaser of ‘Hamare Baarah’ has sparked intense conversations everywhere. This impactful teaser has not only surprised audiences but also created a significant buzz.

Directed by Kamal Chandra, the film delves into the agony of women’s sufferings and stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi in vital roles.

Ever since the makers announced the film it was carrying immense buzz at every corner. The teaser and the posters have hit the right chord. Continuing the excitement to the peak, the makers have finally unveiled the romantic track ‘Tujhe Jitni Dafa Dekhoon’.

Sung by Sulabh Nagpal and Tripty Sinha, the song offers a glimpse into the romantic essence of the film, Beautifully shot, with music by Sandeep Batraa and lyrics by Ozil Dalal and Azeem Shirazi, it perfectly captures the song’s spirit.

The leading music label shared the song and wrote,

"The moment you’ve been waiting for #TujheJitniDafaDekhoon

Song Out Now:

<

Reflecting on the song, the singer Sulabh Nagpal said, 'It’s a very proud feeling to be a part of this amazing project Hamare Baarah. A big thanks to all the producers and directors for showing the trust. The musical journey has been beautiful with an experience of more than 3000 live shows till now. This day has come with the blessings of my family and the living legend Sonu Nigam who is not only a guru and an inspiration but an elder brother to me.. He not only just discovered my talent but also encouraged me throughout this journey. A big thanks to him'.

Adding on to that, he said, "The song is a romantic number shot on the streets of Lucknow featuring Parth Samthaan. It's about pure and true love missing in today’s times. Beautifully composed by my dear friend Sandeep Batra and written by talented Ozil Dalal and Azim Shirazi, the song has a very fresh vibe. I hope it will touch all the young hearts as well as all good music listeners."

The film 'Hamare Baarah' is directed by Kamal Chandra, the story is written by Rajan Agarwal, and Ajendra Ajay serves as the creative director.

Before its release in cinemas, 'Hamare Baarah' garnered international attention with a blockbuster response at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Audiences gave the film a standing ovation, solidifying its stature and further amplifying its global buzz.

The film features the veteran actor Annu Kapoor along with Ashwini Kalsekar, Manoj Joshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Parth Samthaan, Paritosh Tripathi, Rohittash Sardare, Aditi Bhatpahri, and Ishlin Prasad.

The film is scheduled to release on June 7th, 2024.