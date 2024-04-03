Advertisement
Fact Check: Kartik Aaryan Worked On His Marathi Dialect For 14 Months For Chandu Champion

Given his heart and soul to perfect his character, the superstar has indeed undergone very tough preps, be it physically or personality-wise. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the upcoming 'Chandu Champion' is indeed one of the biggest releases of the year. While the film is all set to bring an extraordinary tale, it will also present Kartik Aaryan in a never seen before avatar. Given his heart and soul to perfect his character, the superstar has indeed undergone very tough preps, be it physically or personality-wise. Well, apart from getting into a shocking transformation, Kartik also focused on his Marathi language and dialect.

In Chandu Champion, Kartik will be seen getting into a whole different character and he is indeed leaving no stone unturned to perfect it. Kartik gave special attention to his language in the film. He worked on his Marathi dialect for 14 long months. He had a language coach throughout who helped him to grab a good hold of his Marathi language. Well, this has indeed piqued the excitement to witness Kartik in Chandu Champion. 

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide. 

