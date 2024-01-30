Fact Check: Kiran Rao Cast Real Villagers From Sehore For 'Laapataa Ladies,' Deets Inside

New Delhi: Kiran Rao is returning to the direction with the much-awaited 'Laapataa Ladies'. The recently released trailer gave a glimpse into the uproarious comedy adventure of the film's world, featuring the promising lead cast of Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, promising a beautiful world from the director with the story rooted in the Indian form.

As the setup and the locations shown in the trailer has also caught the attention of the masses and to keep the authenticity of the film alive, Kiran Rao has shot the film 'Laapataa Ladies' at the real locations of Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. Kiran Rao cast the real villagers of Sehore and has also shot in the real houses as the location.

The idea behind skipping the set and constructed world was the director Kiran Rao's choice to shoot the film in real-life locations with real audiences of the village in order to keep the film relevant to its theme and subject. This will also give the general audience a real experience.

The trailer of Laapataa Ladies has opened to a roaring response and everyone is waiting to see the comedy-drama film from the Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan productions on the big screens on 1st March 2024. Moreover, The film has also received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.