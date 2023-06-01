Fact Check: The Kerala Story Makers Deny Movie Releasing On OTT Platform As Of Now, No Date Announced

New Delhi: The recently released box office phenomenon ‘The Kerala Story’ has marked one of the most glorious successes post-pandemic. While the film is garnering love across the world, it is out-performing itself at the box office every day. The film is currently running in its third week and the makers are yet to decide on a digital platform for its OTT release. However, hearsay is being passed on saying otherwise, that the film is yet to premiere on an OTT.

Talking about the same, a spokesperson from Sunshine Pictures says, “The Kerala Story makers are yet to finalize an OTT partner for the film to release. All the news that says otherwise is absolutely fake."

The film is effectively leaving an impression on the hearts of the viewers, as well as grossing well and making a reputation for itself on a global basis.

Currently, several OTT giants are racing to purchase film rights. While 'The Kerala Story' has crossed the Rs 225 Crore net mark at the Indian box office, the film is still catering to audiences across the country. People all across the world are praising the filmmaker, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, for his bold decision to expose the genuine events.

The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director and the co-writer of the film, which is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.