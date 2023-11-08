New Delhi: Salman Khan enjoys a phenomenal global fanbase. The fan's love for the superstar truly has no limits. Time and again, fans have expressed it quite expressively. Ahead of the highly-anticipated 'Tiger 3', fans are drenched in the fever of Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' and is extremely excited to watch him coming back as the OG spy of Bollywood, Tiger. An example of the tremendous wait for the film was recently witnessed by a die-hard fan named Sanju Nivangune, an artist who created an illusion art installation.

Ahead of the release of Tiger 3, the fan's excitement and love have started to come on display. An artist Sanju Nivangune created an illusion art installation of Salman Khan's Tiger look from the widely loved Tiger franchise. He created the illusion art installation using elements from the renowned Tiger franchise such as miniatures, costumes, film records and reels, etc. to recreate Tiger's look. Sanju is a die-hard fan of Salman Khan and has previously created various other art like sand art and paper collage art for him, making this illusion installation the boldest attempt.

This had indeed stunned Salman Khan also who was stuck after watching Sanju's creative art. Looking at such a phenomenal craze among the audience, it's guaranteed that the superstars are going to create a record with the release of Tiger 3 this Diwali. The power of Salman Khan's stardom is already showing its color as the advance booking window is showing an amazing response.

The hugely anticipated Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, will be released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.