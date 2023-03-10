Fans Are In Love With Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tinni' From Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Check Out Reactions

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor has been raking in immense appreciation for her noteworthy performance in the actress' recently released film, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The actress has hit the bullseye with the audience with her commendable portrayal of a foxy girlfriend as 'Tinni', looking her glamourous best on screen.

There is no denying that 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' sees Shraddha's one of the best acts. She has put forward a more confident, unhinged and expressive foot than she has ever done so far. The character of 'Tinni' is easily unlikable but the actor's innocence keeps the audience hooked till the end. Throughout the story, Shraddha leaves no stone unturned when it comes to acting and dialogue delivery. Shraddha not only mesmerized the audience with her glamorous avatar in the song's video but also enthralled everyone with her electrifying dance moves in 'Show Me The Thumka' and a special introductory song.

Netizens have taken the internet by storm as they pour wishes and appreciation for the actress. See what they have to say:

My god Shraddha never looked this gorgeous and shraddha Ranbir chemistry dude



Their acting is on point! Now let me enjoy the film byeeeee #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar — lipulovesshra (@lipulovesshra) March 8, 2023

Review #TJMM : #ShraddhaKapoor is in top form. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar is turning point film in her Career. The confidence with which she handles the contrasting characterization speaks volumes. This film should do for her what #JabWeMet did for #KareenaKapoorKhan



pic.twitter.com/PImvykDPBU — Devil kick 2 Raj (@Devil_Kick2) March 8, 2023

Rk's expression for Shraddha in Maine Pi Rakhi hai was mind blowing



Same Ranbir same!#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar #ShraddhaKapoor #RanbirKapoor — lipulovesshra (@lipulovesshra) March 8, 2023

I repeat #ShraddhaKapoor has different charm in bollywood.nobody else like her.I can keep staring her. https://t.co/GpwlJ6mmtG — (@___Jen_Jen) March 8, 2023

' #ShraddhaKapoor puri picture khaa gyi ' , she will forever remain darling of masses #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar pic.twitter.com/lPq1jrt3xn — TANISHQ (@shivam_tanishq) March 8, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor in emotional scene >>> pic.twitter.com/o3DwkJd1nO — aashi. (@_aashi_x) March 4, 2023

She had delivered best & terrific performance till date. Shined in every frame.She made me laugh & emotional too.So happy to see all the appreciations that you're receiving from everyone.LYSM<3 Shraddhie,You're the bestest.#ShraddhaKapoor #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar pic.twitter.com/l7Bj4oINth — (@Shrads_Teja) March 8, 2023

The actress's performance is a complete package of fantastic screen presence and maintains a strong position. She also shines in an important emotional sequence in the film. Shraddha will now be next seen in the much-awaited sequel to her hit film, 'Stree'.