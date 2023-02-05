topStoriesenglish2569696
NewsEntertainmentMovies
3 IDIOTS

Fans Demand ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel as Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan Reunite- Watch

Sharman Joshi recently dropped a video on his social media in which he could be seen reuniting with his `3 Idiots` co-actors Aamir Khan and R Madhavan after 14 years.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 10:45 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Fans Demand ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel as Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan Reunite- Watch

Mumbai: Actor Sharman Joshi recently dropped a video on his social media in which he could be seen reuniting with his `3 Idiots` co-actors Aamir Khan and R Madhavan after 14 years. Taking to Instagram, Sharman shared a video which he captioned, "3 idiots are promoting "congratulations" film which is releasing today." 

In the video, the three actors could be seen on a cricket pitch and dressed in matching red uniforms. Sharman tried to speak about his Gujarati film `Congratulations` and gets interrupted by Madhavan who comes up to him and asks about his film. After that, he again tried to speak about his film and gets interrupted by Aamir Khan, and later both the actors get confused about the film`s title and instead think that Sharman is congratulating them. 

Soon after the `Golmaal` actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emotions. "Sir isska aik part aur banna chahie," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "So good to see you guys together after so long." "We want #3idiotsagain #3idiotssequel," a fan wrote. 

Watch the video here

Helmed by Rehan Chaudhary `Congratulations` is a Gujarati drama film which also stars Manasi Parekh Gohil, Jayesh Barbahya, Ami Bhayani, Archan Trivedi, Swati Dave and others. The film was released on February 3, 2023, and received decent responses from the audience.  

Talking about `3 Idiots`, the film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and was released in the year 2009. The film starred Aamir, R Madhavan, Sharman, Boman Irani and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit.  

Live Tv

3 IdiotsSharman JoshiAamir khanR Madhavan3 Idiots sequel3 idiots part 2Sharman Joshi new film

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata