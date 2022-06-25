NewsEntertainmentMovies
HRITHIK ROSHAN

Fans express excitement for Hrithik Roshan’s 'Vikram Vedha release', check reactions!

Vikram Vedha has much to offer audiences including Hrithik Roshan’s high-octane action, seasoned performances and his gangster avatar. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Trending Photos

Fans express excitement for Hrithik Roshan’s 'Vikram Vedha release', check reactions!

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan who is making a comeback on silver screen after almost 3 years have left his audience all excited for his next project Vikram Vedha which is all set to hit the theatres soon. 

Hrithik Roshan fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Vikram Vedha, which is all set to release in less than 100 days and has ignited the ever-raging anticipation on full throttle. 

As the audience has seen a glimpse of the first look of the leading cast, it's getting hard for them to hold up their excitement for the release. The anticipation for the release had taken the internet by storm. 

 


It's not only the Hrithik Roshan fans who are excited to see him in a gangster avatar but the countdown also inspired thousands of memes on social media while flooding the internet with the trendy content showing the superstar’s connection with millennial and Gen-Z audiences.

While Vikram Vedha has much to offer audiences including Hrithik Roshan’s high-octane action, seasoned performances and Hrithik in a gangster avatar, it also brings director-duo Gayatri and Pushkar in the limelight after the massive appreciation and success of ‘Suzhal-The Vortex’ which they created, director and penned.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath