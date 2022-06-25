NEW DELHI: Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan who is making a comeback on silver screen after almost 3 years have left his audience all excited for his next project Vikram Vedha which is all set to hit the theatres soon.

Hrithik Roshan fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Vikram Vedha, which is all set to release in less than 100 days and has ignited the ever-raging anticipation on full throttle.

As the audience has seen a glimpse of the first look of the leading cast, it's getting hard for them to hold up their excitement for the release. The anticipation for the release had taken the internet by storm.

ACTION, DRAMA, EMOTION AND MASS CINEMA EXPERIENCE we live for this!!! @HrithikRules



100 DAYS TO VIKRAM VEDHA pic.twitter.com/eGa8pwWls0 — Hrithikpage_ (@Hrithikpage_) June 21, 2022





Vedha Bhai arrives in just 100 days. Hold your nerves.



My god,we're gonna see him on screen after3 years

Emotionally excited

Time and my audience he might not express it but he truly respects and love his audiences. In span of 100days HR and ofcourse Hrithikians will get the answer

Every one is a Gangster

Unless the real gangster arrives

HR as Vedha



It's not only the Hrithik Roshan fans who are excited to see him in a gangster avatar but the countdown also inspired thousands of memes on social media while flooding the internet with the trendy content showing the superstar’s connection with millennial and Gen-Z audiences.

While Vikram Vedha has much to offer audiences including Hrithik Roshan’s high-octane action, seasoned performances and Hrithik in a gangster avatar, it also brings director-duo Gayatri and Pushkar in the limelight after the massive appreciation and success of ‘Suzhal-The Vortex’ which they created, director and penned.