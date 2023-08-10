Fans Hail Kartik Aaryan At The Screening Of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' In Australia - Watch

New Delhi: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor Kartik Aaryan has flew to Australia for the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. To treat the fans, a special screening of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was held where he was awarded the honour of the Rising Global Superstar.

Needless to say, the screening in the foreign city was packed with fans. Love poured in from all sides when Kartik interacted with the fans. Taking to social media, Kartik's fans have shared the videos:

A user shared a clip from the event where a fan proposed Kartik Aaryan. The caption read, "1206993848..968 + 1 more proposal." Another user wrote, "Heartthrob #KartikAaryan in Melbourne, Australia." One of them shared a clip of Kartik getting excited for chhole bhature and wrote, "Kartik n his unconditional love for Chole Bhature is surely wining hearts at Australia also.."

The young actor's character of Sattu shone out as a major green flag of a Bollywood hero while the film also won big box office numbers, not just in India but globally too. On his plate next is 'Chandu Champion', a film by Kabir Khan for which he has already wrapped one schedule and his first look from it created quite the stir. He also has a romantic film to be helmed by Anurag Basu along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.