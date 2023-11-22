New Delhi: The fresh pairing of Rashmika Mandanna alongside Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has created a stir on the social media. The excitement surrounding the upcoming film ‘Animal’ has reached a fever pitch. Goes without saying that fans are eagerly counting down the days until its release on December 1st. While the film has been making headlines since its announcement. However, what has truly set social media abuzz is Rashmika Mandanna's character, 'Geetanjali,' in the film.

The hashtag #RashmikaAsGeetanjali has taken over digital platforms, with fans expressing their anticipation and excitement to witness Rashmika in this avatar. The social media trend has gained significant momentum, becoming a focal point of discussions among movie enthusiasts.

Rashu thanks for always giving us the best__ from Kirik party to here it's been quite a journey and we knows it's been really hard to get where you are today __ you are unstoppable and we roshians are always with you love _#RashmikaMandanna #RashmikaAsGeetanjali @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/V0CPeQRdjK — RoshSam_ (@RoshSamLover) November 19, 2023

The trend even caught the attention of the actress herself who affectionately responded to fans saying, "I’ve been seeing #RashmikaAsGeetanjali .. You guys are so freaking cute. I love it. Thank youuuuuu. AnimalOn1stDec."

While Rashmika Mandanna has essayed various roles throughout her illustrious career, there's a certain character name that has become synonymous with her - 'Geeta.' The actress has left an indelible mark with each portrayal of Geeta, be it in 'Geeta Govindam,' 'Anjani Putra,' or 'Kirik Party.' Audiences have come to associate Rashmika with the charm, authenticity and stellar performances she brings to characters named Geeta, and the prospect of her stepping into the shoes of 'Geetanjali' in ‘Animal’ has only intensified the excitement.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' stars Ranbir, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The makers unveiled the official teaser of the film on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday.

The teaser begins with Ranbir and Rashmika's on-screen characters talking about children. She asked if he "thought about kids" and he replied, "I want to be a father". To this, she said, "You won't be like your father". He replied, "My father is the best father in the world, don't ever go there." He then tells her to ask about anything and he will be "honest". The video shows the troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father. Actor Anil Kapoor is seen having a heated argument with his son and he slaps him on the cheek.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. The film will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Apart from this, she will be seen in the Pan-India film 'Pushpa 2'. She also has 'Chaava' in her kitty. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 6, 2024.