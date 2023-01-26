Fans Trend #17yearsofRDB as Aamir Khan’s ‘Rang De Basanti’ Clocks 17 years on Republic Day

New Delhi: Back in 2006, Aamir Khan’s ‘Rang De Basanti’ was released and had spread its colors of new age patriotism. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rang De Basanti was a ground-breaking script that reimagined and reinterpreted the conventional depiction of patriotism by injecting youth's zeal and emotion, as well as their impact, into the patriotic landscape of our country.

Today it marks 17 years of its huge success at the box office and hence celebrating that, fans trended the film with the hashtag #17yearsofRDB.

Read how fans celebrated Republic Day and the 17 years of Rang De Basanti’s impactful release. “This movie gave me Goosebumps. I was crying when watched it for the first time. It's one of the best movie I have ever saw,” commented one user. “The story, the acting, the song everything is so beautiful, the message we get. Watched it more than 50 + times,” wrote another user.

One of the best film for me and thanks for this one #17yearsofRDBpic.twitter.com/BhDXOr2LN8 — Kripal (@Kripal1_) January 26, 2023

This movie gave me Goosebumps . I was crying when watched it for the first timet. It's one of the best movie I have ever saw #17yearsofRDBpic.twitter.com/iWzGupaYJC — (@Straight_1010) January 26, 2023

Rang De Basanti best movie thi aur hamesha rahegi #17yearsofRDB pic.twitter.com/kxKBum4VMf — Sweety (@asksweety_IN) January 26, 2023

Released in 2006, Rang De Basanti was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film stars Aamir Khan, Siddharth, R. Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and British actress Alice Patten. The film is full of patriotism and is a perfect watch for Republic Day.