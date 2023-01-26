topStoriesenglish2566078
NewsEntertainmentMovies
RANG DE BASANTI

Fans Trend #17yearsofRDB as Aamir Khan’s ‘Rang De Basanti’ Clocks 17 years on Republic Day

As Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti completed 17 years today, fans trended the film with the hashtag #17yearsofRDB on the occasion of Republic Day.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 05:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Fans Trend #17yearsofRDB as Aamir Khan’s ‘Rang De Basanti’ Clocks 17 years on Republic Day

New Delhi: Back in 2006, Aamir Khan’s ‘Rang De Basanti’ was released and had spread its colors of new age patriotism. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rang De Basanti was a ground-breaking script that reimagined and reinterpreted the conventional depiction of patriotism by injecting youth's zeal and emotion, as well as their impact, into the patriotic landscape of our country.  

Today it marks 17 years of its huge success at the box office and hence celebrating that, fans trended the film with the hashtag #17yearsofRDB.  

Read how fans celebrated Republic Day and the 17 years of Rang De Basanti’s impactful release. “This movie gave me Goosebumps. I was crying when watched it for the first time. It's one of the best movie I have ever saw,” commented one user. “The story, the acting, the song everything is so beautiful, the message we get. Watched it more than 50 + times,” wrote another user.  

Released in 2006, Rang De Basanti was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film stars Aamir Khan, Siddharth, R. Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and British actress Alice Patten. The film is full of patriotism and is a perfect watch for Republic Day.

Live Tv

Rang De Basanti17 years of Rang De BasantiAamir khanSharman JoshiR MadhavanAtul KulkarniRepublic DayRepublic Day 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Tukde Tukde' gang excited over propaganda documentary!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 24, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023